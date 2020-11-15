Davido dishes out a reply to Burna Boy, days after he referred to his album as a floppy disk

David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to ‘A Better Time’, his much-awaited album as a floppy disk.

The two artistes have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately, for undisclosed reasons.

Days ago, Davido announced that he was about to drop his “a better time” album and hours later, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “floppy disc”.

Davido, in his response to the diss, made it clear to everyone during a recent interview, that his album is not a floppy disc.