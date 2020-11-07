Entertainment
Davido, Chioma Love Up On Instagram Amid Cheating Rumors
Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma, have once again shown that their love cannot be easily destroyed. This has been seen from their recent public exchange on Instagram.
Chioma Avril Rowland had shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page. The award winning singer, whose album is scheduled to be released on November 13, dropped a comment under the post.
“Giddem“, he wrote with a love emoji.
The chef and mother of one replied her fiance that she likes his new name.
“Davido I like your new name“, her reply reads.
Read Also: British model Eva clears the air, says ‘I didn’t have an affair with Davido’
This is after Davido’s name was mentioned during an online squabble between two British models. It was alleged that the ‘Fem’ crooner cheated on Chioma while she was pregnant with their son, Ifeanyi.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.
The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.
She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:
“Family”
In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.
Read Also: “Mama I Had A Bad Dream About You” – Fan cautions Mercy Johnson
On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.
See the actress’ Instagram post below:
Entertainment
Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym
Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.
The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.
Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.
While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.
Read Also: Gbenro Ajibade Wishes Ex-Wife, Osas Ighodaro A Happy Birthday
Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.
See his Instagram story below:
Entertainment
Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shown her benevolent side by choosing to celebrate her birthday in an orphanage home.
The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is dedicating her birthday weekend to the orphanage.
This is courtesy of her foundation known as Chika Ike Foundation.
In her words:
“It’s my birthday weekend and I’m excited to celebrate with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. #chikaikefoundation @chikaikefoundation”
Read Also: Too much humility can destroy you – Actress Chika Ike
She has also shared some pictures from her visit to the home.
“Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. We danced and prayed together. Fun time“, she captioned the photos.
See her posts below:
See her photos below:
Trending
