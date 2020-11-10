Trending
Dangote Waiver: Nigeria Is Rigged In Favour Of The Well-Connected, Says Atedo Peterside
The president and founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside has reacted to the decision of the federal government to allow Aliko Dangote and his company, Dangote Cement export goods.
He expressed that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected people.
Peterside was reacting to news that the federal government has granted Dangote Cement a waiver to export cement through the closed land borders.
Also Read: ‘$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido
He wrote on his Twitter page:
“Allowing legitimate exporters & importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer,” Peterside, who is also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, wrote in a tweet.
“Why refuse everybody else & allow only one company (Dangote)? This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons.”
Allowing legitimate exporters & importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer. Why refuse everybody else & allow only one company (Dangote)? This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons
— Atedo Peterside (@AtedoPeterside) November 10, 2020
Trending
School Resumption: Shehu Sani Shares Security Tips With Parents
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerian parents against posting photos of their children in school uniforms on social media.
This advice is coming due to the insecurity being recorded in different parts of the country.
Also Read: Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum
He advised parents and guardians not to post photos of their children in school uniforms on social media platforms.
According to the former lawmaker, school badges and uniforms can help criminal elements to track the location of the children, thereby exposing them to danger.
He wrote:
“As the schools resume, don’t post the photos of your children in school uniforms on social media platforms in perilous and dangerous times like this. The School badge and uniform indicate and locate where your child is, hence putting him or her in danger. Don’t give careless clue.”
As the schools resume,don’t post the photos of your Children in school uniforms on social media platforms in perilous and dangerous times like this.The School badge and uniform indicates and locates where your child is,hence putting him or her in danger.Don’t give careless clue.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 10, 2020
Trending
Win 1million Naira in the Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign
Getting brilliant ideas off the ground requires funding. More so, in cases where those ideas have
already left the ground, the pioneers of such ideas still find themselves in constant need of funding in
order to take their conceived plans to towering heights. (These days we call it upscaling)
With this in mind, Infinix has set out to empower a number of young entrepreneurs through the
#EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign. This month, a number of entrepreneurs with truly outstanding
and problem solving ideas will be getting access to empowerment funds to the tune of 1million naira.
In addition to this, other entrepreneurs will also benefit from FREE business training programmes.
If you fit into the above description and you’re wondering how you can participate in this campaign
and become one of the beneficiaries, here’s what you need to do;
1. Send a well detailed business plan to @Infinixnigeria on any social media platform, showing
how you will invest 1million naira in your business.
2. Use the hashtag #EmpoweredByInfinixNOTE8 in your post and gather engagements on your
entry to be selected for an offline presentation.
3. Check Infinix social media handles for winner announcement. Winner will be announced
shortly after the offline presentation.
Make the most of this opportunity. Start putting that plan together today and you might be among the
lucky entrepreneurs to get funding for their plans.
For more information on the #EmpoweredByinfinixNote8 campaign, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans
on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non
Infinix user.
Trending
American Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Has Nigerian DNA – Obasanjo
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo says he has the conviction that the projected Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Haris has Nigerian blood.
Obasanjo made this remark in his congratulatory message to the newly elected president and vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.
Also Read: US Elections: Rihanna Congratulates Biden, Harris
Obasanjo suggested the vice president-elect’s lineage might be that of one of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean from Africa during the colonial era.
“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today,” the former president said.
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK
- Entertainment3 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Trending22 hours ago
Win 1million Naira in the Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign
- Lifestyle3 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- National News5 hours ago
#EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Laycon Reacts After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy As Birthday Gift (Video)