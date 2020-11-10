Dangote Waiver: Nigeria Is Rigged In Favour Of The Well-Connected, Says Atedo Peterside

The president and founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside has reacted to the decision of the federal government to allow Aliko Dangote and his company, Dangote Cement export goods.

He expressed that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected people.

Peterside was reacting to news that the federal government has granted Dangote Cement a waiver to export cement through the closed land borders.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“Allowing legitimate exporters & importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer,” Peterside, who is also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, wrote in a tweet.

“Why refuse everybody else & allow only one company (Dangote)? This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons.”