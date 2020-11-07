Entertainment
Daddy Freeze Backs Omokri; Says ‘Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins’
Radio talk show host, Daddy Freeze has revealed that he shares the same sentiment with controversial author, Reno Omokri that bride price should be only paid for virgins.
Information Nigeria recalls Omokri had earlier caused a stir online when he said that biblically and traditional, bride price is only be for women, who have never engaged in sexual intercourse.
Daddy Freeze sees no wrong in the remark as he fears that over 85% of Nigerian women won’t qualify if this is implemented.
In his words;
“@renoomokri is right o! And what’s worse, if a woman is given as a virgin and she is found out not to be, she MUST be stoned to death in front of her father’s house for being promiscuous in her fathers house.
If this should be implemented, 85% of our women won’t qualify for bride price.
And for those saying this is the Old Testament, can they please show us any instance in the New Testament where the bride price of a non virgin was paid?
◄ Deuteronomy 22 ►
New Living Translation
[13] “Suppose a man marries a woman, but after sleeping with her, he turns against her [14] and publicly accuses her of shameful conduct, saying, ‘When I married this woman, I discovered she was not a virgin.’ [15] Then the woman’s father and mother must bring the proof of her virginity to the elders as they hold court at the town gate. [16] Her father must say to them, ‘I gave my daughter to this man to be his wife, and now he has turned against her. [17] He has accused her of shameful conduct, saying, “I discovered that your daughter was not a virgin.” But here is the proof of my daughter’s virginity.’ Then they must spread her bed sheet before the elders. [18] The elders must then take the man and punish him. [19] They must also fine him 100 pieces of silver, which he must pay to the woman’s father because he publicly accused a virgin of Israel of shameful conduct. The woman will then remain the man’s wife, and he may never divorce her.
[20] “But suppose the man’s accusations are true, and he can show that she was not a virgin. [21] The woman must be taken to the door of her father’s home, and there the men of the town must stone her to death, for she has committed a disgraceful crime in Israel by being promiscuous while living in her parents’ home. In this way, you will purge this evil from among you.”
See his post below:
Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.
The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.
She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:
“Family”
In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.
On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.
See the actress’ Instagram post below:
Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym
Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.
The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.
Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.
While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.
Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.
See his Instagram story below:
Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shown her benevolent side by choosing to celebrate her birthday in an orphanage home.
The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is dedicating her birthday weekend to the orphanage.
This is courtesy of her foundation known as Chika Ike Foundation.
In her words:
“It’s my birthday weekend and I’m excited to celebrate with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. #chikaikefoundation @chikaikefoundation”
She has also shared some pictures from her visit to the home.
“Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. We danced and prayed together. Fun time“, she captioned the photos.
See her posts below:
See her photos below:
