Dabiri-Erewa: It’s Not About Border Closure… Why Didn’t Ghana Ask The Banks To Leave?

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has noted that the border closure has nothing to do with the situation being experienced by Nigerian traders in Ghana.

She expressed that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo may be unwilling to go against the people of the country very close to another presidential election in the country.

The NIDCOM boss made this view known on Monday during the Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme while speaking on the current predicament facing some Nigerian businessmen in Ghana whose shops have been shut down.

Despite intervention efforts by the Nigerian government at many times, the shops of many Nigerians operating in Ghana are under lock and key as they have been objects of frequent attacks by some Ghanaian traders who said they don’t want the Nigerians to remain in their countries.

However, Dabiri noted that the President of Ghana might not want to go against his own citizens very close to another election scheduled for December 2020.

But she noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to engage the authorities in Ghana with the aim of resolving all issues of concern.

“We are talking of people that have been living in your country, working very well for years. Now, I’ll ask you something; if it has to do with the borders, why didn’t they send away the big industries in Ghana; we have six banks in Ghana. Why didn’t they tell them to leave, if they are afraid of border closure? There is the gas pipeline going to Ghana, why don’t you cut it off?

“And I think it boils down to this lack of trust and some kind of complex. Because, these Nigerian traders sell their goods at cheaper prices; you know, Nigerians are very industrious. So the reality is that the Ghanian traders say it is really difficult to compete with the Nigerian traders. And they’ve put it in one million dollars to almost impossible for traders to . . . so let’s leave the issue of border closure.”