Entertainment
‘Cousin Wahala’, Vee Shades Venita In New Post
Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has thrown a subtle shade at Venita Akpofure, the cousin of her love interest, Neo Akpofure.
The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate cum musician, who recently shared hot pictures of herself on her social media pages, took to her Instagram story to write a cryptic sentence that is believed to be directed at Venita.
Information Nigeria recalls the popular reality TV stars who are actually cousins recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. This is after Venita had publicly shown her objection to Neo’s growing romance with Vee.
“Cousin wahala with your beauty from ear to dear“, Vee wrote.
See Vee’s post below:
Entertainment
Laycon Gets Double Success As His EP Hits A Million Streams On Boomplay, Bags Special Recognition Award
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, is in a celebratory mood as his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, has surpassed one million streams on Boomplay.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans.
In his words:
“We just hit a milion streams on Boomplay Big shoutout to all iCONs who made this possible. Let’s keep streaming the ‘Who is Laycon’ EP on all digital music platforms”
The brand ambassador has also received a new award titled ‘Special Recognition Award’. This award was presented to him by the Music Impact Award on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
See his tweet below:
See the award below:
Entertainment
‘Laycon Will Be In The Industry For A Very Long Time’ – Singer, K-Solo
Nigerian producer and singer, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has shared his views on the longevity of Laycon’s career in the entertainment industry.
The ace record music producer took to Twitter to write that the BBNaija Lockdown season winner will be in the industry for a very long time regardless of people’s acceptance.
In his words:
“Which people dey cry ontop Laycon matter, you like or hate it. His going to be in your ugly Faces for a Very Long Time. Shey ehn senseless nii?”
Information Nigeria recalls Laycon celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8, with his close friends and family in attendance.
See K-Solo’s tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Enjoy Yourself; You Only Live Once’, Tolani Baj Says As She Flaunts Bikini Outfit
Reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolani Baj, has shown a different side of her by sharing a short video in which she can be seen clad in a bikini wear.
The A&R professional cum brand influencer took to her Instagram page on Sunday to post the video with a simple caption that reads:
“Always remember to enjoy yourself. You only live once”
The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate also shared pictures of herself and Ozo hanging out together via her Twitter handle.
“Tolani $$ x Ozo ££“, she captioned the photos.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently shared her thoughts on how dark-skinned women are often underrated.
See her posts below:
