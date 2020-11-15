‘Cousin Wahala’, Vee Shades Venita In New Post

Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has thrown a subtle shade at Venita Akpofure, the cousin of her love interest, Neo Akpofure.

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate cum musician, who recently shared hot pictures of herself on her social media pages, took to her Instagram story to write a cryptic sentence that is believed to be directed at Venita.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Information Nigeria recalls the popular reality TV stars who are actually cousins recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. This is after Venita had publicly shown her objection to Neo’s growing romance with Vee.

“Cousin wahala with your beauty from ear to dear“, Vee wrote.

See Vee’s post below: