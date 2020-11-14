Court Orders Police To Probe Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Others

A Magistrate Court in Abuja has asked the Police to launch an investigation into the complaint lodged against the 50#EndSARS protesters.

Omolola Akindele, the Chief Magistrate of Wuse Zone 6 Magistrate Court, passed the order on Friday.

The protesters, who have been accused of playing active roles in the agitation, include; Aisha Yesufu, David Adeleke – Davido, Ayodeji Balogun – Wizkid, Deji Adeyanju, Sam Adeyemi, Ayo Sogunro, Tiwa Savage, Dipo Awojide, Folarin Falana – Falz, Modupe Odele – Moe, Feyikemi Abudu – FK,

Micheal Ajereh – Don Jazzy, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Rinu Oduala, Innocent Idibia – 2baba, Kanu Nwankwo, Joe Abah, Kiki Mordi, Tope Akinyode, Adebola Williams, Yul Edochie, Bankole Wellington.

Also on the list are Oseyi Etomi, Jola Ayeye, Japhet Omojuwa, Pamilerin Adegoke, Kelvin Odanz Adekunle Temitope, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ayodele Makun, Uche Jombo, Yemi Alade, Ojabodu Ademola.

Akindele gave the Police two weeks to finish up their investigation so that trial of the case would commence.

See the documents below: