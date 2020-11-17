Connect with us

Court grants N1million bail to embattled #EndSARS protester, Eronmosele Adene

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State, has granted bail to the embattled #EndSARS protester, Peter Eronmosele Adene, in the sum of N1 million.

The court granted the bail on Tuesday, November 17 after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days, to enable them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.

Part of his bail conditions include Two sureties of the same N1 million, one of the sureties must own a property and they must both be taxpayers.

Eromosele was arrested on November 7 by the police, for his involvement in the #EndSARS protest. He was detained in Lagos and Later flown to Abuja. He was returned to Lagos yesterday November 16.

His mother, Florence Adene, spoke after he was granted bail.

 

News Feed

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.

The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.

Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.

She wrote;

Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”

News Feed

Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)

The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.

This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.

Watch the video below:

News Feed

Laycon Bags Gotv Ambassadorial deal

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Nigerian reality star and rapper, Laycon has joined Gotv as an ambassador.

Laycon Becomes Latest Gotv Ambassador

The musician was unveiled in a lovely video by the television platform.

He shared the news via social media. He wrote;

“I am excited to join the GOtv Nigeria family. This is a good one for me and I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and that is something that resonates with my brand as a creative. I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”

