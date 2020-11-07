National News
Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
In a new development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts linked to #EndSARS promoters in the country.
Recall that the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday, October 20, filed an ex-parte court application to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company adjudged to be masterminds of the recent nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria.
Weeks after the filing of the motion, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
National News
$656m Needed To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Railway – Amaechi
Rotimi AmaechiMinister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that the Federal Government would need $656m to complete the ongoing work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
The minister made this disclosure while defending the 2021 budget of his ministry before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Land and Marine Transport on Friday.
He explained that the amount is needed to put the necessary infrastructure in place for the project to serve its intended purpose.
The Minister revealed at the hearing that the project is around 92% complete.
He also made it known that the Ibadan-Kano railway project would require $645.3m as advance payment to enable the Federal Government to complete its loan signing agreement with the China Exim Bank.
National News
CJN Swears In Eight New Supreme Court Justices
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.
The eight new justices of the Supreme Court took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution at their swearing-in ceremony presided over by the CJN on Friday.
After their swearing-in, the eight new judges ascended to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated.
Below is the full list of the newly inaugurated Supreme Court Justices:
Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West), Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).
National News
My Decision Brought Great Peace, Love To Nigeria: Jonathan
Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised world leaders lose power and gain honour instead of letting their citizens die.
The former president and special ECOWAS envoy to Mali made this known in a Facebook post on Friday.
Jonathan recommended this ‘philosophy’ to all leaders facing ‘challenging situations at the polls.’
He wrote:
“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.
“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.
“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”
