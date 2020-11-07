Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters

In a new development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts linked to #EndSARS promoters in the country.

Recall that the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday, October 20, filed an ex-parte court application to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company adjudged to be masterminds of the recent nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Weeks after the filing of the motion, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.