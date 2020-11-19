National News
Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Till January 25
Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat to 25 and 26 January 2021.
The new date was fixed by the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, during Thursday’s sitting following the admission of six witnesses tendered by the prosecution counsel led by Dari Bayero.
The State presented two army officers who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court on Wednesday.
A director from State Security Services, DSS, was among four witnesses admitted on Wednesday.
The others are residents of Gyallesu where the Sheikh lived before the army’s attack in December 2015.
Bayero informed Justice Kurada that he would present the remaining witnesses, including a General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army, at the resumed hearing next year.
National News
Nigerian Govt Attacks CNN Over Lekki Shooting Report
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called for a sanction on CNN over a recent report by the international media outfit on the Lekki tollgate shootings during the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.
The Minister who spoke on Thursday during a live televised press conference described the CNN report on the Lekki tollgate incident as highly irresponsible.
Maintaining that there was no massacre, he also blamed the CNN report which he said misrepresented information on happenings on the incident which occurred at the Lekki tollgate on October 20.
He further expressed satisfaction with the role played by security agencies, including the Nigerian Army as well as the Police during the #EndSARS protest which rocked the country last month.
He likewise accused DJ Switch of spreading falsehood on the Lekki incident, urging her to rather bring her evidence before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
National News
Insecurity: Saraki Rolls Out Recommendations To Buhari After Kidnap Of 12 Police Officers
President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on how to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.
The former Governor of Kwara State called on Buhari to work with the country’s brightest and most experienced minds in order to end issues of insecurity, especially in the area of banditry and kidnappings.
Saraki made these recommendations following the abduction of twelve police officers.
He charged Buhari to work with former presidents, retired officers in curbing the issue of kidnapping in the country.
The former Senate President urged Buhari to urgently call for help for the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria.
He wrote:
“After posting a tweet on the kidnap of the 12 policemen yesterday, the thought of the damning implication that sad incident has for our country continues to disturb me.
“The kidnapping issue is not a problem for President Buhari alone. It is a problem confronting and threatening all Nigerians.
“I am convinced that this is a problem for all of us, and as such, I advise Mr. President to urgently call for help from all and sundry. All hands must be on deck. If we don’t address the problem of kidnapping urgently it will engulf the entire nation.
“In this country, we have brilliant, serving and retired intelligence officers. We have experienced serving and retired military and other security officers who have had some of the best training available in the world in dealing with this type of problem.
“We also have former Presidents and heads of state who have great ideas on security. And, we have traditional rulers who, by their background, have strong insights they can contribute on this issue.“What is more, in our Nigeria there are some of the best IT brains who can help deploy technology towards solving the kidnap cases and eliminating this security threat.
“Then there are many countries whom we have a good relationship with and who have confronted similar problems in the past and used technology and modern techniques to overcome them.
“These countries, I am sure, will be more than willing to assist. They know this is a problem threatening our existence as a country. In my humble opinion, Mr. President, should tap into these abundant resources because what we have on our hands is a national emergency.
“From my own perspective, wherever the idea is coming from – be it from a retired security officer, an opposition leader or even a foreign country – what is important at this juncture is to put an end to this national menace.
“I am sure that if all these people are ‘locked’ up in one room together and with the abundant talents and resources that will be available to tap into, they will most certainly produce a workable, action plan that can immediately be implemented to solve the kidnapping problem.”
National News
”This wickedness is too much” – Singer Simi blast Nigerian leaders over ASUU Strike
Alternative music singer, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has taken to her social media page to lambaste Nigerian leaders over what she tagged ‘wickedness’ for allowing the ASSU strike linger on.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities have been on strike for more than 8 months now and it has negatively impacted the youths.. most of who have nothing else to do.
Negotiations between the FG and ASUU to meet demands and end the strike have always been futile and more Nigerians are now begging for a quick solution to be brokered.
Simi is angered by all these and she took to her page to share her thoughts.
Read her post below ;
Higher institutions on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of ur life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that
Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your own children, their futures don’t matter???? Shame on you!!!
If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion on their own people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!
Imagine doing a 4yr course for 8 years…still no job. This modafukkin wickedness is too much.
Imagine doing a 4yr course for 8 years…still no job. This modafukkin wickedness is too much. https://t.co/8QkxCARwBT
— Simi (@SympLySimi) November 18, 2020
