Count Me Out Of Social Media Bill, Says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that he is not in support of any new bill targeted at regulating social media in Nigeria.

This is as the Governor also promised to bring to book policemen responsible for the death of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood, and Adeoye Taiwo who died in the state during the #EndSARS protest.

Makinde made the submission on Tuesday when he set up an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry, to look into cases of brutality and human rights violations in the state by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to him, there are already enough laws in place including an existing cybercrime prohibition act of 2015, noting that there is no further need for a specific social media bill.

He said: “Let me categorically state that as far as I know, there was no such communiqué from the Southwest Governors that I am part of.

“Yes, I was in Lagos on Sunday, we did hold a meeting but our agreement at the meeting was that we already have an existing Cybercrime Act (Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015), so there was no need for any further duplicity in terms of a specific social media bill.

“So, should anyone choose to sponsor such, I should be categorically be counted out. Because the Cybercrime Act is extensive enough and covers any issues that any so-called Social media Bill may seek to address.”