Count Me Out Of Social Media Bill, Says Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that he is not in support of any new bill targeted at regulating social media in Nigeria.
This is as the Governor also promised to bring to book policemen responsible for the death of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood, and Adeoye Taiwo who died in the state during the #EndSARS protest.
Makinde made the submission on Tuesday when he set up an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry, to look into cases of brutality and human rights violations in the state by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
According to him, there are already enough laws in place including an existing cybercrime prohibition act of 2015, noting that there is no further need for a specific social media bill.
He said: “Let me categorically state that as far as I know, there was no such communiqué from the Southwest Governors that I am part of.
“Yes, I was in Lagos on Sunday, we did hold a meeting but our agreement at the meeting was that we already have an existing Cybercrime Act (Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015), so there was no need for any further duplicity in terms of a specific social media bill.
“So, should anyone choose to sponsor such, I should be categorically be counted out. Because the Cybercrime Act is extensive enough and covers any issues that any so-called Social media Bill may seek to address.”
I’m Leaving PDP For APC, Umahi Tells Secondus, Others
Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has informed the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus that he is leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor reportedly made his defection known on Tuesday, November 10, confirming the speculations that Umahi is parting his ways with the opposition blocks.
Speaking to the PDP national working committee members in his home in Abuja, Umahi was said to have maintained that his decision to leave the party is irrevocable and can never be stopped.
Deputy National Secretary, Agbo Emmanuel; National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobondu; Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira; National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri, and Senator Sulieman Nazif were part of the delegation that went to visit the Governor.
BREAKING: Buhari Meets APC Caretaker Committee
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Buhari in the closed-door meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, reportedly approved the planned nationwide registration of party members.
The Caretaker Chairman while speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting noted that the committee is working on reconciling party members.
The Yobe State Governor when asked on the issue surrounding the committee’s tenure, said only the party’s National Executive Committee can decide on it.
Sanwo-Olu Moves To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed plans to abolish the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) in Lagos State.
The implication of this is that former Governors and their Deputies will no longer be entitled to pension and other benefits after they leave office.
Sanwo-Olu dropped the hint on Tuesday when he appeared before the Lagos State House Of Assembly to present the state 2021 budget estimates.
Governor Sanwo-Olu presented a budget of N1,155,022,413,005.82.
“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.” the Governor said.
