Entertainment
Comedian Mr Macaroni Bags Future Awards’ Nomination
Popular comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has earned a nomination at the 2020 Future Awards Africa in the category of Content Creation.
The social media comedian has been nominated alongside Apaokagi Maryam popularly known as Taaooma, Tomike Adeoye, Babatunde Sanni for ‘Ikorodu Boys’, Dimma Umeh, Salem King Abraham, and Winifred Emmanuel.
Read Also: ‘Small Businesses Need Support’ – Mr Macaroni
Taking to Twitter to acknowledge the nomination, Mr Macaroni writes:
“Honored to be nominated alongside these incredible Talents. I am humbled by the fact that we have millions of Nigerian Youths who can achieve greater heights if our environment is safer and enabling. This is why we clamor for a Better Nigeria! Thank you @TFAAfrica @IamYAfrica”
See his Twitter post below:
Entertainment
Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors
Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.
Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.
Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.
Taking to social media, she wrote;
“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.
I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.
It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”
Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Demand Justice For Actress Rahama Sadau
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘I Don’t Like Cooking’, Singer Teni Reveals
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has implied that she does not like cooking. The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.
She had tweeted about looking for a place to buy good food. A fan then chided her for not knowing how to cook at her age.
She replied that she didn’t come to this life to suffer. In her words:
“I no come this life to suffer o”
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni
Another fan asked if cooking food is the same as suffering. She replied again:
“I just like to relaz and be taken kailof”
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
‘I Haven’t Thought Of Reading A Book In Weeks’ – Fireboy DML
Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has disclosed that he has not read a book in weeks. This is a big deal for the pop star because he identifies as a bibliophile.
According to him, he might not be a genuine bibliophile because he hasn’t thought of opening a book owing to his busy schedule.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“traveling/touring as an artist has really made me question my stance on being a bibliophile. I haven’t even thought of reading a book in weeks.”
Read Also: Fireboy DML Features Wande Coal On Upcoming Album, ‘Apollo’
Information Nigeria recalls the singer and songwriter finally agreed to shoot a new music video after Olamide appealed to his fans on Twitter.
See his tweet below:
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Lifestyle22 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid
- Education22 hours ago
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
- Entertainment21 hours ago
DJ Cuppy Buys Herself A Diamond Necklace Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday
- Business News22 hours ago
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes