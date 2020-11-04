Fan splashes N500K on Comedian Ebiye After Car Dealer Called Him Out For Owing Him N900k

Controversial comedian, Ebiye has been gifted a sum of N500k after a car dealer called him out over debt.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Ebiye could be seen receiving the money and appreciating the person;

Twitter family come and join me sing hallelujah!!! @Mazigburugburu1 didn’t know me from Adam!!! yet, gave me a whole N500,000 via @bimbo_cash of @DemiCareNGO

Thank you so much sir I really appreciate you sir! God no go shame you Mazi! 🙏🏽

❤️ LoveWins pic.twitter.com/Kh7eBJ9bYc — Ebiye Victor (@ComedianEbiye) November 4, 2020

It would be recalled that, Ebiye came out to seek for donation after he was exposed over debt he incurred with a car dealer.

The car dealer accused Ebiye of selling the car he got on loan and investing in Forex with the proceeds of sale.

Ebiye later came online to respond that he didn’t kill anyone but he is only in debt. He went further to drop his Union Bank account details for his fans to show some love.