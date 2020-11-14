Comedian Akpororo And Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Akpororo and his wife, Josephine rang in their 5th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The couple, who are blessed with three children, are celebrating 5 years of marital bliss.

Taking to Instagram, Akpororo, whose real name is Jephthah Bowoto, shared a couple of lovely photos of himself and his wife to celebrate the special day.

The comedian captioned one of the photos with the words;

“Wow 5years already oh lord I’m grateful. Happy wedding anniversary to us bae @jojosplace_vantage triplet loading.”

The lovebirds sealed their union in 2015.

See the photos below: