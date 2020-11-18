Connect with us

Nigerian army used live bullets on Lekki protesters: CNN Investigation

Published

1 hour ago

on

American news-based pay television channel Cable News Network (CNN) is currently the talk of social media after they released a detailed documentary which proves allegations that the Nigerian army killed peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate

The event of October 20 has been denied by authorities. The army denied shooting at protesters while Lagos Governor, Gov. Jide Sanwo-Olu said only two protesters were killed.

However, CNN investigation has revealed hours of videos and heard from dozens of witnesses to establish the massacre indeed happened.

See video below:

Pope Francis Instagram Account Reportedly ‘Likes’ Photo Of A Bikini Model

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Pope Francis’ Instagram account liked a racy photo of a bikini model dressed in stockings and suspenders, the model has claimed.

Pope Francis Instagram Account Reportedly ‘Likes’ Photo Of A Bikini Model

The 27-year-old model identified as Natalia Garibotto, said the Pope Francis’ verified Franciscus account was among the 133,000 that “liked” an image of her standing at a school locker with a white crop-top and a skirt barely reaching her behind.

She wrote;

“My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping,” the Brazilian bikini model joked with Barstool Sports, which also claimed to have seen the apparent papal seal of approval before it was removed.

Pope Francis’ Instagram Account ‘Likes’ Bikini Model’s Photo

“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” Garibotto joked with her Twitter followers, along with a prayer emoji, adding: “At least I’m going to heaven,” in what appeared to be a joke in reaction to the like on the image in which she teased followers that she would “teach you a thing or two” along with a red devil emoji.

Though the “like” is no longer there, and it is not clear if the Pope controls his own account but news of the apparent scrolling sparked a slew of devilish reactions and jokes.

Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has welcomed his first son from his wife, Olori Silekunola, and he is super excited about it.

Announcing the good news on his Instagram page moments ago, the 45-year-old monarch wrote;

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

The 45-year-old monarch’s wife has been out of the public eye since she became pregnant. Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July that he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.

His only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.

Olori Silekunola is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: Who Is A Better Comedy Actress?

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

When it comes to comedy in Nollywood, popular Nigerian actresses, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are always on top of the list.

They have created a niche for themselves in the movie industry such that their viewers will find a reason to smile based on their outstanding performances in movies.

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are among the top comic characters in Nollywood and they have their distinct features.

For Funke Akindele, the trailer movie that projected her to the world as a comic character is ‘Jenifa’, a character known for speaking bad English while that of Toyin Abraham in the movie, ‘Alakada’, where she acted as a character who is fond of lying at every slightest opportunity.

Since these trailer movies, these comic actresses have always been in the spotlight in Nollywood. Both having tight competition, especially during awards nominations.

If you are to choose between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, who will be your funniest actress ever?

