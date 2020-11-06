CJN Swears In Eight New Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

The eight new justices of the Supreme Court took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution at their swearing-in ceremony presided over by the CJN on Friday.

After their swearing-in, the eight new judges ascended to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated.

Below is the full list of the newly inaugurated Supreme Court Justices:

Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West), Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).