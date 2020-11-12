‘Chioma’s Parents Didn’t Know She Was Dating Me’ – Davido (Video)

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, has revealed an important detail from his relationship with Chioma. The superstar artist shared with Bolanle Olukanni, host of Ndani TV’s ‘The Juice’, that his girlfriend’s parents were unaware that she was dating him before the music video for ‘Assurance’ was released.

In his words:

“The song ‘Assurance’ started as a joke. She was around in the house that day, so recording the song was a joke. But we just decided to jonze and shoot the video.

Read Also: Olamide Reacts After Fan Begs Him To Get Wizkid And Davido To Collaborate On A Song

And then at first she was scared because she was in Babcock. If she does the video, she might get kicked out of school. Her parents didn’t really know that she was seeing me.”

Watch the full interview HERE