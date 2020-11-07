Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shown her benevolent side by choosing to celebrate her birthday in an orphanage home.

The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is dedicating her birthday weekend to the orphanage.

This is courtesy of her foundation known as Chika Ike Foundation.

In her words:

“It’s my birthday weekend and I’m excited to celebrate with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. #chikaikefoundation @chikaikefoundation”

She has also shared some pictures from her visit to the home.

“Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. We danced and prayed together. Fun time“, she captioned the photos.

See her posts below:

