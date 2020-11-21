What Davido Charges American Artists For Features

Nigerian singer, Davido has given fans an insight into how much money he makes when we hear him sing on an International artists song.

According to Davido, he does not take below $70,000 for features as he has set himself above a certain standard to be a top brass in the industry.

Davido was engaged in a recent interview with Amplify Dot on ‘The Dotty Show’ off Apple Music 1 where he spoke about his career and collaboration with international artistes.

He was quizzed about the fees he charges and he said: “Yo, right now, I’m charging American artists for songs. I am. I’m charging American artists for songs right now. Two American artists done pay me $70,000 for a verse.”