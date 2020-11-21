Connect with us

What Davido Charges American Artists For Features

Published

15 mins ago

on

Nigerian singer, Davido has given fans an insight into how much money he makes when we hear him sing on an International artists song.

According to Davido, he does not take below $70,000 for features as he has set himself above a certain standard to be a top brass in the industry.

Davido was engaged in a recent interview with Amplify Dot on ‘The Dotty Show’ off Apple Music 1 where he spoke about his career and collaboration with international artistes.

He was quizzed about the fees he charges and he said: “Yo, right now, I’m charging American artists for songs. I am. I’m charging American artists for songs right now. Two American artists done pay me $70,000 for a verse.”

News Feed

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

News Feed

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

News Feed

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

