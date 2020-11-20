Charly Boy’s Daughter Reacts After Revealing How He Feels About Her Sexuality

Dewy Oputa has reacted after her father, Charly Boy, revealed that he has come to terms with her sexuality and he is grateful to have her as his daughter.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had penned a lengthy post in which he recalled how he felt when his daughter first came out to him as a lesbian.

Reacting to the post, Dewy slid into her father’s comments section and she accused him of using her to chase clout so he can attract more followers.

In her words;

“But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows”.

Charly Boy, in his response, pleaded with his daughter not to hold any grudge against him as mentioned that he is proud of her and he loves her so much.

“@dewyoputa My Princess don’t be like dat. I am proud of you and Love u so much.Daddy’s sweetheart u will always be darling,” the singer replied.

See screenshot below,