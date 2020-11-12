Charly Boy Proposes To His Wife For The 4th Time After 45 Years Of Marriage

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, recently proposed to his wife, Lady Diane for the fourth time in a public setting.

The singer, who has nine children from different mothers, met his wife of 45 years in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S.

Taking to Instagram, the self acclaimed Area Father revealed he popped the question again to his wife and he begged for prayers from his social media followers.

Charly Boy posted some photos from the intimate moment with the caption;

“See what my wife made me do again?

I need to go my village to investigate my mumuness for dis woman hand.

My faithful followers make una dey pray for meooo.

How can one propose to the same woman 4 times in 45yrs.

Dis tin no empty hand sha.”

See the photos below: