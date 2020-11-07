Change: Please Bear With FG, Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has appealed to Nigerians to continue to understand and bear with them as they strive to fulfill promises made to them.

The Minister made the appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday, where he spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, market men and women as well as other stakeholders.

Mohammed expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is dealing with the challenge of scarce resources hence may not have impacted Nigerians as planned or would have loved to do.

He also added that the global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected resources available to the government and therefore appealed for perseverance, understanding, and patience from Nigerians.

In his words “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.