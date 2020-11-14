CCB Summons Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The summon contained in a letter dated November 2, 2020, is reportedly for questioning over alleged corruption involving breach of code of conduct for public officers.

Magu was reportedly asked to bring copies of all asset declarations since joining public service.

Also Read: BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler

Copies of appointment letters and records of service from January to May 2020 were amongst the documents Magu was asked to bring, as well as all documents of landed properties both developed and undeveloped.

The invitation is coming months after Magu was suspended from office on allegations of corruption.