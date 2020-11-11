National News
CBN Accuses #EndSARS Campaigners Of Terrorism
According to reports, the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of 19 Nigerians and public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests was granted after the court was told that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
The CBN had frozen 20 accounts of End SARS promoters and thereafter approached the court to seek an ex parte order to freeze the accounts.
This was contained in the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, filed before Justice A. R. Mohammed, of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The apex bank reportedly failed to mention that the 20 accounts were owned by persons involved in the #EndSARS protests, but went on to tell the court that the funds might have emanated from terrorist activities.
The written address read in part, “My lord, the nature of the transactions undertaken through the defendants’ accounts are of suspected terrorism financing in contravention of Section 13(1)(a)and(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013 and Regulation 31(2)(a)and (3)(b) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2013.”
One Aondowase Jacob, in an affidavit released on behalf of the CBN, noted that the Head of the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Governor’s Department, CBN, Joseph Omayuku, had conducted an investigation on the accounts of the defendants and other individuals and entities held with certain banks in Nigeria.
According to the affidavit, an investigation carried out has shown that the owners of the accounts may have been involved in terrorist activities.
National News
#EndSARS: Makinde Inaugurates Oyo Judicial Panel Of Inquiry
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, inaugurated an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to hear and consider cases of brutality, killings, and extra-judicial activities against operatives of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The Governor promised that all cases brought before the panel will be treated with fairness and justice.
The eleven (11) member panel is led by Justice Badejoko Adeniji (retired) – a former Chief Judge of the state, who will serve as the Chairman of the Panel.
Mrs. Olufolakemi Ogundele, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice, will serve as Secretary of the panel.
Other members of the panel include Dr. Oluwole Akintayo — immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch; Mrs. Wumi Odutayo; Mr. Nasir Sulaiman; Ms. Mary Kolawole; and Mr. Babs Oduyoye — Special Adviser on Politics to Governor Makinde.
Also on the panel are Mrs. Mariam Badmus; Ms. Olumide Akintayo – Director, Legal Aid Council, Oyo State; Mr. Falowo Saheed, and Mrs. Agbeja Adebobola – a member of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Oyo State.
Speaking on the panel’s work, the Governor noted that the panel would begin work with about 50 cases already reported on its various platforms.
He urged others with relevant cases to also appear before the panel promising that all security operatives responsible for the death of EndSARS protesters in the state will be brought to justice.
National News
Buhari Launches Farming Programme For Nigerian Youth
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that Nigerian youths will take on mechanized farming with the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme.
The President expressed this belief while launching the scheme on Tuesday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.
He disclosed that the scheme will be managed by the revamped National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).
Buhari noted that the scheme is part of efforts by his administration to expand and modernize agriculture in Nigeria, and also increase opportunities for youth participation.
“We will do more to expand, modernize and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset.
“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanization through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange,” he said.
National News
#EndSARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Davido, Burna Boy, Others, Dragged To Court Over Protests
Many Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Falz, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to mention a few have been dragged to court for their involvement in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation some weeks ago.
Human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu, and Deji Adeyanju were also dragged to the court.
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi was also included in the lawsuit.
An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, instituted a suit against the 50 people before the Federal Capital High, FCT, High Court.
The activist said between October 28 and October 30, 2020, the defendants used their Twitter accounts to conspire amongst themselves to “commit misdemeanour, to wit promoting or acting in such a manner with the intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”.
Okeke claimed that the offense was punishable under Section 97 (2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
