When you marry, have kids without a job, you automatically make a pact with poverty: Omokri
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his social media page to advise Men to make sure they have a steady source of income before the flirt with the idea of marrying and fathering kids.
According to the 46-year-old, a man who marries and has kids without a job or steady income has automatically signed a deal with poverty.
His post on Twitter reads ;
Nobody plans to be broke, busted and disgusted. However, when you marry and have kids without a job, or a steady income, you automatically make a pact with poverty to be broke, busted and disgusted. Carry money before you marry your honey.
Going further, he wrote ;
Marriage comes with RESPONSIBILITIES! Prepare for them, instead of producing babies you can’t cater for, and then you start harassing your relatives and calling them evil when they can’t help
Pastor Adeboye shares a testimony of how God came helped him and his uncle back in 1956
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has shared a testimony of how God came through for himself and his uncle back in the days of being poor.
The man of God took to Instagram to share an inspirational story of how having faith in God could be the key to overflowing blessings.
”Years ago, I think it was in 1956, I was living with my uncle who was poor but I was poorer. If he had anything, we shared and when there is nothing, there is nothing.
“There was this day we were very hungry and there was no way food could come at all. Suddenly, a young girl came and said, “My sister said I should give you this pounded yam, vegetable and chicken.”
My uncle said “I don’t know your sister. Are you sure”? The girl insisted so we took the food and my uncle said he would look for a gift to give her some other time and she left.
“As soon as she left, we descended on the pounded yam and as soon as we finished it, the girl came back and said the food was not for him. I decree to you today, the miracle you don’t deserve, the Lord will send it to you this week,’ Pastor Adeboye narrated.
”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey
DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop.
Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.
In a heartwarming video shared online, Davido took Hailey into the jewelry shop and asked for diamonds for her.
Speaking to her, Davido who was beaming with so much joy said ”Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”
‘Angel’ calls out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Angel Awotarigha has called out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him.
The reality show star who identified the woman as Kate Ogbe, alleged that she is responsible for the death of his mother and also largely responsible for the incapacitation of his father.
Angel also alleged that the woman who works at Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state is now coming for him and his siblings.
He wrote;
Attention!! My life is in danger. This police woman know as Kate Ogbe from mile one police station Port Harcourt had threatened my life and that of my family.
She was largely responsible for the death of my mother and the incapacitation of my father, now she is coming for me and my siblings. Please I call on @nigeriapoliceforce to #endpolicebrutality
