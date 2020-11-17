When you marry, have kids without a job, you automatically make a pact with poverty: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his social media page to advise Men to make sure they have a steady source of income before the flirt with the idea of marrying and fathering kids.

According to the 46-year-old, a man who marries and has kids without a job or steady income has automatically signed a deal with poverty.

His post on Twitter reads ;

Nobody plans to be broke, busted and disgusted. However, when you marry and have kids without a job, or a steady income, you automatically make a pact with poverty to be broke, busted and disgusted. Carry money before you marry your honey.

Going further, he wrote ;

Marriage comes with RESPONSIBILITIES! Prepare for them, instead of producing babies you can’t cater for, and then you start harassing your relatives and calling them evil when they can’t help