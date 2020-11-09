Cardi B Wins In Best Hip Hop Category At The 2020 MTV EMA

American rapper, Cardi B has become the winner of the Best Hip Hop Category at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA). This makes it her second time of winning the same award.

Cardi B was up against strong contenders such as DaBaby, Drake, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Grammy award winner was caught on camera cleaning her house. Her husband, Offset caught her and decided to capture the moment on video.

It comes as a surprise to many because the mother of one rapped about not cleaning and cooking in her hit song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

