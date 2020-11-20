Connect with us

Burna Boy reacts after he was dragged to filth for allegedly shading Wizkid

32 mins ago

African Giant, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has finally cleared the air after an unexpected twitter dragging last night.

The artiste who was recently chased out of Twitter by trolls, seems to be confused about his alleged offense this time around.

The drama started after Burna Boy made a tweet remembering his throwback days when he performed or rather rehearsed live with a band back before becoming a superstar.

He tweeted:

This is me in Port Harcourt rehearsing in 2012 with my “then” Band. NO BE TODAY. Burna Boy Live: Band Rehearsals https://youtu.be/FFTnBQ98q1M via @YouTube”

Although Burna Boy’s tweet seemed innocent, the timing however made it seem like a shade to his colleague Wizkid who was performing live on YouTube at the time he made the tweet.

Burna’s ‘NO BE TODAY’ was interpreted as him bragging that he’d been doing this way before Wizkid and that he was trying to throw the spotlight off Wizkid on his Night.

Some twitter users insinuated that Burna was angry because he’d gone on his own YouTube live performance a day before but had not got as much buzz as Wizkid who was the talk of the internet when Burna made his tweet.

Replying to the backlash, Burna Boy tweeted:

Na wa o! On top my own Brother again?”

Later on, he seemingly tried to blame alcohol for his tweets as he wrote:

“I dey mumcy birthday since dey flexx. I don drink like 10 cans of STAR like this.”

Blessing Okoro reveals how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her

31 mins ago

November 20, 2020

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her.

She took to Instagram and shared a message the secret admirer sent to her DM.

The mystery man revealed how he wishes to marry her because she possesses al the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

He added that Blessing’s height makes her a perfect representation of his spec.

Sharing the screenshot on IG, the Popular relationship blogger who last month had herself all over the news for the wrong reasons wrote;

“Biko who wants to be in my asoebi.

Holy Spirit has sent my husband to my dm

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

Wahala for who no get height”

Bleaching: Advice Bobrisky before he becomes transparent — Comedian Gordons

31 mins ago

November 20, 2020

Godwin Komone, professionally known as Gordons is one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians.

Comedian Gordons D’Berlusconi has cried out for Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, over what his bleaching has caused him as he advises him to stop before it gets worse.

The comedian in a video spotted online asked those close to Bobrisky to advise him to stop bleaching before he becomes transparent.

According to him, when the Popular cross-dresser comes close, you can see his liver and kidney showing how much danger he has put herself into because of bleaching hence he should put a stop to it now.

Toke Makinwa says signs multi million naira deal with Fair and White

31 mins ago

November 20, 2020

Popular OAP and video vixen, Toke Makinwa has signed a mega-million naira deal with a top skincare brand, Fair and White.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the entrepreneur expressed excitement as she glowed up in a short video of her welcoming to the brand.

She wrote;

“Winning!!!!!! Now This brand partnership is super exciting for me cos my skin journey has been one for the records.

“I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive, there’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group, either you are a light, dark skin or a brown skin girl there’s something for you.

fair & white

Toke Makinwa added, “Looking for an avant-garde skin? Here’s an avant-garde brand that’s been around for soooo long, I grew up on it.

“We started discussions about 6/8 months back and I was delighted that the nomination to work with me came from France. #Blownnnnnnnnn. This is one for the books, can’t wait to share more. Everyone is included.”

