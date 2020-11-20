Burna Boy reacts after he was dragged to filth for allegedly shading Wizkid

African Giant, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has finally cleared the air after an unexpected twitter dragging last night.

The artiste who was recently chased out of Twitter by trolls, seems to be confused about his alleged offense this time around.

The drama started after Burna Boy made a tweet remembering his throwback days when he performed or rather rehearsed live with a band back before becoming a superstar.

He tweeted:

“This is me in Port Harcourt rehearsing in 2012 with my “then” Band. NO BE TODAY. Burna Boy Live: Band Rehearsals https://youtu.be/FFTnBQ98q1M via @YouTube”

Although Burna Boy’s tweet seemed innocent, the timing however made it seem like a shade to his colleague Wizkid who was performing live on YouTube at the time he made the tweet.

Burna’s ‘NO BE TODAY’ was interpreted as him bragging that he’d been doing this way before Wizkid and that he was trying to throw the spotlight off Wizkid on his Night.

Some twitter users insinuated that Burna was angry because he’d gone on his own YouTube live performance a day before but had not got as much buzz as Wizkid who was the talk of the internet when Burna made his tweet.

Replying to the backlash, Burna Boy tweeted:

“Na wa o! On top my own Brother again?”

Later on, he seemingly tried to blame alcohol for his tweets as he wrote:

“I dey mumcy birthday since dey flexx. I don drink like 10 cans of STAR like this.”