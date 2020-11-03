Burna Boy Posts Stefflon Don’s Music Amid Breakup Rumors

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has proved that all is well in his camp with Stefflon Don by sharing her music on his Twitter page.

The Afro-fusion artist took to his Twitter page on Monday evening to share his girlfriend’s song, ‘Can’t Let You Go’ with fire emojis and a single word:

“This…..!!!!”

Fans are now at peace knowing that both musicians are still together.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Monsters You Made’ crooner and the British singer-rapper reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. This sparked breakup rumors on social media.

Burna Boy was one of the principal celebrities who actively campaigned during the #EndSARS protests.

See his Twitter post below: