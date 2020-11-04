News Feed
Fan paints Burna Boy as a gorilla
An excited fan and artist has drawn a paint of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy as a gorilla.
Instead of getting angry, the superstar, singer thanked the boy for the drawing.
The portrait was done by young artist, Nike Artistry. He tagged the portrait “African giant”.
Twitter user, Danky shared the photographs on social media and asked fans to retweet so it can get to Burna Boy.
“It will cost you $0.00 to retweet this amazing blue pen drawing of @burnaboy by @NikeArtistry”, he wrote.
Burna Boy in his response, told him to keep up the good work.
“Love it @CaptDanky! Keep up the Good work”, Burna wrote.
News Feed
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator
Sarah McBride, American activist and politician Sarah McBride has won a seat as a senator in the United States Congress.
McBride, a transgender, defeated her Republican opponent, Steven Washington, 73% to 27%, with all precincts reporting.
McBride, 30, will also be the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender elected official.
McBride tweeted after her win on Tuesday night: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”
The Human Rights Campaign, for which McBride is a spokesperson, took to Twitter to congratulate her.
“We’re so proud of you for this historic win,” the group wrote.
This is not the first time McBride has made history.
She interned with President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender person to work at the White House.
News Feed
Camcorder found by Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looked planted – Amachree
Former Deputy Director of the State Security Service, Dennis Amachree, has stated that the camcorder discovered by Nigeria’s minster, Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looks planted.
Information Nigeria recalls that Fashola alongside SouthWest governments and Ministers from the SouthWest had paid a condolence visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the wanton loss of lives and properties in the state after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state. Among the places destroyed was the Lekki tollgates.
While inspecting some of the government-owned facilities that were destroyed, Fashola discovered a ”Camcoder” at the Lekki tollgate.
Many Nigerians expressed shock that it was the Minister who found the camera days after the tollgate was set on fire by the hoodlums.
In an interview with Channels TV this morning, Amachree said the camcorder discovered by the Minister looked planted.
”After so many days, we saw a camcorder in plain view. Are they saying that the camera was there and nobody knew about the presence of that camera? It was in plain view and the Minister went and removed it.
Who planted it? That is what we want to know.
How come it was there and nobody saw it. There are mobile phone providers that went there to look at their lines that were damaged. Nobody saw that camera. It is not so tiny.
I am very interested in that camera. What is in it? Whoever planted it there must have also loaded it with something” Amachree said.
News Feed
Nigerian, Adeoye Owolewa wins election to US Congress
A Nigerian man, Adeoye Owolewa has won a seat in the United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.
This was made know by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.
Nigerian, Oye Owolewa confirmed the news on his Facebook page.
Owolewa from Kwara, who holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston, contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representative member out of the District of Columbia (DC).
Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, “Good morning. Looks like we did it! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian-American congressman.
“In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is a day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldnt be here without you all.”
See his post below:
