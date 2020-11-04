Fan paints Burna Boy as a gorilla

An excited fan and artist has drawn a paint of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy as a gorilla.

Instead of getting angry, the superstar, singer thanked the boy for the drawing.

The portrait was done by young artist, Nike Artistry. He tagged the portrait “African giant”.

Twitter user, Danky shared the photographs on social media and asked fans to retweet so it can get to Burna Boy.

“It will cost you $0.00 to retweet this amazing blue pen drawing of @burnaboy by @NikeArtistry”, he wrote.

Burna Boy in his response, told him to keep up the good work.

“Love it @CaptDanky! Keep up the Good work”, Burna wrote.