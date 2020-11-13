National News
Buhari Signs Banks And Other Financial Institutions Act 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Act 2020 into law.
This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to the presidential spokesperson, President Buhari gave assent to the act on Thursday.
According to the Shehu, the act “is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”
The Act was reportedly passed by the Senate in July 2020.
It was sponsored by a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central at the upper law-making body then. Betty Apiafi (Rivers West) was the co-sponsor.
It regulates the banking and businesses of other financial organizations by stopping them from carrying on such businesses in the country except they are a licensed company and incorporated in Nigeria.
Under the Act, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can impose and review penalties on infractions in the banking sector up to the tune of N100 million.
#EndSARS: Buhari Acted As A Father, If Not We’ll Be Talking Of Something Else – Adesina
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the President acted with restraint typical of a father during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country last month.
The President’s spokesman said had his boss not exercised the tolerance of a father, “we would have been talking of something else in the country.”
He, however, said Buhari would not allow rampaging hoodlums to burn down the country.
Adesina made this comment in a piece on Friday titled, ‘We Have Not Many Fathers.’
He expressed that the government accepted the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters but “the protest was prolonged, and eventually hijacked and misdirected” because the youths didn’t see what the elders saw.
He said the country has “many tutors, many instructors, but not many fathers. President Buhari is one, and that is why the country is experiencing relative calm today.”
Like Lagos, Kwara Govt To Scrap Pension For Ex-Governors, Deputies
Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has revealed plans to scrap payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.
Abdulrazaq disclosed his plans in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday.
He disclosed that a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, asking lawmakers to scrap the law awarding pension packages to ex-governors.
The governor explained that the decision was in line with the call by residents of the state.
The statement reads:
“The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.
“However, the governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”
This development is coming days after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also moved to scrap pensions for former governors and deputies.
BREAKING: INEC Reschedules Bye-Elections For Dec. 5
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has on Friday, November 13 announced a date to conduct all 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States of Nigeria.
The electoral body disclosed on its official Twitter handle today that the bye-elections would be conducted on December 5, 2020.
Recall that the electoral commission had shifted the bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo, and Cross River among others indefinitely from October 31 owing to the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country
INEC noted that the decision was taken following the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process. The electoral body revealed further that the date was fixed upon review of the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.
See the full statement below:
Breaking News:
Pending Bye-Elections to Take Place on December 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/2q53fyIfHH
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 13, 2020
