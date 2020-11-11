Education
Buhari Reinstates UNILAG VC Ogundipe, Dissolves Governing Council
President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Re: Report of special visitation panel to UNILAG’ by Ben-Bem Goong, Director Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education.
The President also dissolved the Governing Council of the institution led by Dr. B.O Babalakin.
The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.
“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows – the removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process.
‘Accordingly, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.
The Committee also recommended that the Governing Council be dissolved.
“The Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin is hereby dissolved. Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.”
UNILAG Crisis: FG To Make Important Announcement Wednesday; Suspended VC May Be Reinstated
On Tuesday, the federal government revealed that it will make an important announcement on the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG)), on Wednesday.
The director of press at the federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, confirmed this to newsmen.
He revealed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will by 12 noon on Wednesday address journalists on the crisis rocking the university.
According to reports, the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, is set to return to his seat.
This followed the recommendation of the panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial recklessness levelled against him by the Governing Council, led by now resigned Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).
Boycott UI Convocation, ASUU Directs Members
The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to boycott the upcoming convocation of the institution.
The decision is believed to be connected with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Union for more than six months.
The Union made this known in a release signed by the Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole.
The union stated that the position of the Union is that holding convocation ceremonies is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.
Akinwole maintained that the Union is constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola Isiaka has banned the sales of school uniforms by authorities to pupils across the state.
He also declared the reversal to old uniform policy will take effect from the new 2020/2021 academic session.
This was made known through the Information and Civic Orientation Commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.
The Commissioner revealed that the decision to ban authorities from selling or distributing uniforms to pupils was arrived at during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
She further explained that the move was to increase the revenue of the state.
