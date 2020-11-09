National News
Buhari Orders Sale Of Forfeited Assets Within 6 Months
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sale of all assets deemed to have been illegally acquired and therefore forfeited to the federal government.
According to the presidential directive, all affected assets must be sold within the next six months so as to make more funds available to the government.
This was disclosed on Monday, 9th November by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami who inaugurated a 22-member Inter-Ministerial Committee, to undertake the assignment.
The AGF confirmed that the committee, headed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, has been approved by the President since October 27.
He added that the action is in compliance with the anti-corruption drive of the current administration and backed by relevant extant laws of the country.
National News
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Nigerian Govt Releases Moe Odele’s passport
#EndSARS advocate, Modupe Odele has announced that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released her passport to her after being seized on her way to Dubai some days ago.
Recall that the #EndSARS advocate’s passport was seized some days ago as she was stopped from boarding her flight.
However, when she queried the reason for the seizure of her passport, she was told that she was being investigated.
In a new development, Moe took to her Twitter page on Monday to say that the federal government has released her passport.
She wrote:
Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern 🙏🏽
— Moe (@Mochievous) November 9, 2020
National News
Buhari Directs Enrolment Of NYSC Members Into Health Insurance Scheme
The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to enroll corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.
The development was disclosed by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, during a meeting with Bureau Chiefs, Media Executives, and Correspondents in Abuja on Monday.
Ibrahim in his statement noted that the scheme will remain committed to mentoring Nigerian youths in order to promote national unity and development.
“I would like to express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to this scheme.”
“Also, it is important to state that we have concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrollment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.”
“However, we have also mapped out huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said.
National News
BREAKING: Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Ondo
Resident Doctors working in hospitals owned by the Ondo State government on Monday started an indefinite strike action over disagreements with the government.
The doctors, operating under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors, the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo chapter are demanding the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.
Speaking on the development, Dr. Sanni Oriyomi, UNIMEDTH Acting President of the National Association of Resident Doctors said the medical practitioners can no longer work without getting paid.
He added that they are being owed four and a half months of salaries, COVID-19 allowance, and other entitlements by the government.
According to him, “Having persevered to render services, our salary has become an issue of concern. We are finding it difficult to meet up with our financial obligations.
“We are calling on the government to come up with solutions. It is not in our interest to embark on this strike but enough is enough.”
