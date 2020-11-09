Buhari Orders Sale Of Forfeited Assets Within 6 Months

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sale of all assets deemed to have been illegally acquired and therefore forfeited to the federal government.

According to the presidential directive, all affected assets must be sold within the next six months so as to make more funds available to the government.

This was disclosed on Monday, 9th November by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami who inaugurated a 22-member Inter-Ministerial Committee, to undertake the assignment.

The AGF confirmed that the committee, headed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, has been approved by the President since October 27.

He added that the action is in compliance with the anti-corruption drive of the current administration and backed by relevant extant laws of the country.