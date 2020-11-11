National News
Buhari Mourns, Says Balarabe Was ‘Voice For The Voiceless’
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of a former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.
Buhari mourned his death in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari mourns former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.’
The President described the late national chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as “a voice for the voiceless.”
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins government and people of Kaduna State in mourning a former civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, whose passing will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.
“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.
“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.
“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, and associates.”
National News
Obasanjo Mourns Balarabe Musa
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, who passed away on Wednesday was a patriot.
The former president expressed that the death of the former Governor comes as a great shock.
Recall that Musa’s death was announced by his political associate and former senator, Shehu Sani.
In a communique signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, chief Obasanjo said the late former governor of Kaduna State had an unwavering belief in a greater Nigeria.
“He accordingly gave the best of his remarkable talent and ability in pursuit of this goal,” Obasanjo said.
National News
Strike: PENGASSAN Says Meeting With FG Inconclusive
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Wednesday stated that it could not come to an agreement with the Federal Government after a meeting.
Recall that PENGASSAN had on Monday embarked on a nationwide strike.
The Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was part of the reason for the strike.
In a statement on Wednesday after the meeting, Felix Osifo said the meeting was inconclusive.
Osifo added that the union maintained that Petroleum Training Institute and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), must be paid using the harmonized template of 2015.
According to him, this was already in use by the budget office, appropriated by the National Assembly, and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari into law.
National News
#ENDSARS: Challenge CBN’s Action In Court If Your Account Is Frozen – Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has backed the decision by the federal government to freeze bank accounts of some people who participated in the #EndSARS protests.
According to him, the government has operated within the provisions of the law and the affected persons have to appear in court to present facts why their accounts should not be frozen.
It will be recalled that the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze accounts of 19 Nigerians and companies linked to the #EndSARS protests has been granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Ahmed Mohammed.
Speaking on the development on Wednesday when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV Sunrise Daily, Akeredolu submitted that the freezing of accounts is not a final decision as the matter is still in court, but the government action so far is not out of place.
“Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it,” the governor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said.
“If for instance, my account was frozen, what would I do? All I would do is go back to court to explain. Even politicians, their accounts are sometimes frozen. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘Leave the account. The account should be de-frozen’ and you take your money back.”
“If your account is frozen, you justify why the money was there. You come to explain to what use you have put this money,” Akeredolu, who in October defeated Eyitayo Jegede to win a second term in office, explained.
“If it is that ‘Okay, we used this money to pay this caterer to give food to these boys when they were there. We spent money between before the hoodlums took over,’ it will be explained, people will know and the accounts will be de-frozen,” he added.
