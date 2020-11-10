Buhari Launches Farming Programme For Nigerian Youth

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that Nigerian youths will take on mechanized farming with the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme.

The President expressed this belief while launching the scheme on Tuesday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

He disclosed that the scheme will be managed by the revamped National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

Buhari noted that the scheme is part of efforts by his administration to expand and modernize agriculture in Nigeria, and also increase opportunities for youth participation.

“We will do more to expand, modernize and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset.

“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanization through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange,” he said.