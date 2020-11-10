National News
Buhari Launches Farming Programme For Nigerian Youth
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that Nigerian youths will take on mechanized farming with the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme.
The President expressed this belief while launching the scheme on Tuesday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.
He disclosed that the scheme will be managed by the revamped National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).
Buhari noted that the scheme is part of efforts by his administration to expand and modernize agriculture in Nigeria, and also increase opportunities for youth participation.
“We will do more to expand, modernize and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset.
“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanization through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange,” he said.
National News
#EndSARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Davido, Burna Boy, Others, Dragged To Court Over Protests
Many Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Falz, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to mention a few have been dragged to court for their involvement in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation some weeks ago.
Human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu, and Deji Adeyanju were also dragged to the court.
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi was also included in the lawsuit.
An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, instituted a suit against the 50 people before the Federal Capital High, FCT, High Court.
The activist said between October 28 and October 30, 2020, the defendants used their Twitter accounts to conspire amongst themselves to “commit misdemeanour, to wit promoting or acting in such a manner with the intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”.
Okeke claimed that the offense was punishable under Section 97 (2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
Business News
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opposed a suit before the federal high court in Lagos seeking to remove Arabic inscriptions on the naira notes.
CBN informed the court that it will cost a lot of money to discard existing notes and print new ones without the inscriptions.
The apex court also argued that Ajami is not a symbol or mark of Islam, but an inscription to help non-English speakers who are Ajami literate.
The apex bank made the submission in a counter-affidavit to a suit filed by Malcolm Omirhobo, a Lagos-based lawyer, before Mohammed Liman, presiding judge over the case.
National News
#EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has warned that Nigerian leaders will face a huge challenge should they continue to ignore genuine protest by the youths.
Lawan made this known during a Senate meeting on Monday.
He expressed that the interest of the youth should be given due attention.
He added that what may come next after the #EndSARS protest might be inevitable.
“Recently, we had some of our youths protesting genuinely. They were seeking the attention of leaders, and they got the attention of leaders.
“So, our budget, especially for 2021 should be centred on what to do to provide employment opportunities for these youths.
“They demonstrated and protested because they could do so; there are so many other people who may not be youthful but are also in the same need, and they didn’t protest.
“Let’s meet them where they are. We don’t have to wait until they also start to grumble or protest, Lawan said in part.”
