Buhari Directs Enrolment Of NYSC Members Into Health Insurance Scheme

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to enroll corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The development was disclosed by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, during a meeting with Bureau Chiefs, Media Executives, and Correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

Ibrahim in his statement noted that the scheme will remain committed to mentoring Nigerian youths in order to promote national unity and development.

Also Read: Buhari will not Resign, says Lai Mohammed

“I would like to express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to this scheme.”

“Also, it is important to state that we have concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrollment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.”

“However, we have also mapped out huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said.