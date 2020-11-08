National News
Buhari Congratulates Biden, Offers Advice On Freedom Of Choice, Democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President, Joe Biden on his projected win as the new President of the United States.
President Buhari expressed that this is coming “at a time of uncertainty and challenges in world affairs.”
He said, “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”
According to President Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of candidates for elective office at the polling booth.
Also Read: Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election
He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”
According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”
President Buhari also noted that “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic, and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”
Buhari also called on Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and common interests.”
National News
Change: Please Bear With FG, Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has appealed to Nigerians to continue to understand and bear with them as they strive to fulfill promises made to them.
The Minister made the appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday, where he spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, market men and women as well as other stakeholders.
Mohammed expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is dealing with the challenge of scarce resources hence may not have impacted Nigerians as planned or would have loved to do.
Also Read: $656m Needed To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Railway – Amaechi
He also added that the global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected resources available to the government and therefore appealed for perseverance, understanding, and patience from Nigerians.
In his words “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.
National News
Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the Boko Haram insurgency didn’t start from protest as opined by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Recall that while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Governor Zulum warned #EndSARS protesters across the country to exercise caution, saying the Boko Haram crisis started through protests.
Also Read: Boko Haram: Political Solution Needed To End Insurgency – Gov Zulum
Reacting to this statement, the former lawmaker from Kaduna opined that the insurgency in the country started from extrajudicial killing.
He wrote:
“No Professor, BH insurgency didn’t start from protest; it started from extrajudicial killing.”
No Professor,BH insurgency didn’t started from protest;it started from extra judicial killing.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 6, 2020
National News
Zulum On #EndSARS: Boko Haram Started Through Protests
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned youths who took part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful, saying that was exactly how terrorist group, Boko Haram started.
Zulum stated that insurgency began when the youths commenced a protest against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.
Also Read: Boko Haram: Political Solution Needed To End Insurgency – Gov Zulum
The governor gave the warning while answering questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.
While calling for caution, he pointed out that while innocent people are bearing the brunt of Boko Haram, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos, or abroad.
Trending
- Health and Food23 hours ago
Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
- National News24 hours ago
$656m Needed To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Railway – Amaechi
- National News24 hours ago
Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
- Trending24 hours ago
Nigerians Knock CBN Boss, Emefiele For Freezing Of Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
- Entertainment18 hours ago
Twitter Users React As Drake Listens To Oxlade’s ‘Away’
- Metro News22 hours ago
Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
- Entertainment20 hours ago
American Rapper, Swae Lee’s DNA Results Confirms He Is Linked To Nigeria
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins: Omokri