Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins: Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri recently caused a stir on social media after he stated that bride price should only be paid for virgins.

The Amazon best-selling author and lawyer rubbed some people in the wrong way as he made the controversial remark via Twitter on Saturday and he also included some bible verses and quotes to back up his claim.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote;

“What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non virgins. #RenosNuggets #EndSARS”

See his tweet below: