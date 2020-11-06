Music
Bricklayer Kills Apprentice For Money Rituals
A schoolboy was murdered in Oyo state one day to his 14th birthday and his boss has been arrested for his murder.
21-year-old bricklayer, Biodun Owolabi was arrested alongside his accomplices Festus Simon, 20, and an Alfa, over the killing of Quadri Olalekan, a 13-year-old secondary school student, for money ritual in Ibadan, Oyo State.
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, the suspects allegedly tricked the deceased with a bricklaying work at Iyana Church, Iwo Road, Ibadan.
Quadri Olalekan, who has been an apprentice due to the closure of schools, presented himself for the job as his boss requested.
When he didn’t return home after several hours, his mother raised an alarm and a search began.
Owolabi initially denied but later confessed to killing the missing child, The Cable reports
“When it was discovered that the boy was missing, Owolabi was approached but he said he did not know where the boy was. When members of the community intervened, he said the boy had been killed and buried. He said he and the Alfa killed the boy and took parts of his body for ritual purposes. According to him, a popular baker and another individual in the area paid them to bring the body parts,” a source told the publication.
Owolabi then took members of the community to the place where Olalekan was buried. His remains were stuffed in a sack before being buried in a shallow grave.
Parts of the teenager’s body were missing. His arms, eyes, penis, and part of his buttock were reportedly removed. The sack was dripping with blood when it was exhumed.
A relative of the deceased’s mother who simply identified herself Bisi said Quadri Olalekan was to mark his 14th birthday a day after he was killed and his mother had already bought clothes for the occasion.
Dr Adaku Releases Debut Single Jisike
Dr Adaku Jennifer Agwunobi, also known as ‘Dr Adaku’ is a 27 year old PhD holder and singer/songwriter from London and of Nigerian heritage. She was the first Black doctoral researcher to obtain a PhD at her campus (more here), she is also the author of the poetry book ‘Yours Sincerely’ and additionally, Dr Adaku released her debut song “Jisike” yesterday on all platforms.
“Jisike” is a relaxing and soothing Igbo/English afro-lofi chill vibe. She wrote this song to help the world relax during what has been an intense year of uncertainty and injustice. Her research focuses are primarily on health, wellbeing and equity; and she is determined to make the world a better place! She believes music has such as undeniable power improving everyone’s well-being and it has always been a huge part of her life from a young age which Igbo highlife always playing in her household.
“Jisike” means ‘take it easy/take care’ in Igbo, “o ga di mma” means ‘everything will be good’ and the whole premise of the song is there to tell you that everything will be okay, even when it doesn’t seem like it. It’s a ‘close your eyes and relax’ vibe which everyone needs right now; and she has plenty more to come!
Please also enjoy the calming visualizer here too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxSb7deuSZg&feature=youtu.be
Song details:
Song name: Jisike
Artist: Dr Adaku
Links:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.
Apple Music: https://music.
Audiomack: https://audiomack.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.
Deezer: http://www.deezer.com/
iTunes: https://music.apple.
Social media:
Instagram: https://www.
Twitter: https://www.twitter.
Facebook: https://www.
Website: https://www.ada-ku.
Naira Marley Surprise Fans With New EP ‘Lord Of Lamba’ (Photo)
Popular Nigerian Afro-music singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has surprised fans with a new project.
The artist who is known for his controversial comments and alleged criminal cases had not earlier announced he was working on an EP.
Releasing the EP today, the project contains six tracks.
Also, there are collaborations from two other afro artistes including Mayorkun and Young Jonn.
This, however, has warmed the hearts of his Marlians as it was a pleasant surprise for them.
See Photo Here:
Wizkid Release Surprise 7-Track EP ‘Soundman’
Afro-music sensation, Wizkid has surprised fans with a seven-track EP titled ‘Soundman’
With more than a decade spent at the core of the industry, Wizkid has adopted a sedentary approach to music in the last couple of years.
The self-proclaimed Starboy promised his dotting fans an album last year, rinsed and repeated the same promise this year but failed to deliver.
However, he has left his fans parched and hung up on the earlier released Ghetto Love, Joro and his quotable verse on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl.
Surprising fans today, the singer released a full-length mix of feature singles titled SoundMan Vol. 1, an apt and self-explanatory title for the structure of the 7-track EP.
