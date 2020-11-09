BREAKING: Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Ondo

Resident Doctors working in hospitals owned by the Ondo State government on Monday started an indefinite strike action over disagreements with the government.

The doctors, operating under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors, the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo chapter are demanding the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sanni Oriyomi, UNIMEDTH Acting President of the National Association of Resident Doctors said the medical practitioners can no longer work without getting paid.

He added that they are being owed four and a half months of salaries, COVID-19 allowance, and other entitlements by the government.

According to him, “Having persevered to render services, our salary has become an issue of concern. We are finding it difficult to meet up with our financial obligations.

“We are calling on the government to come up with solutions. It is not in our interest to embark on this strike but enough is enough.”