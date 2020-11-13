National News
BREAKING: NNPC Raises Petrol Depot Price, Marketers To Sell At N168-N170/Litre
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through its subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), has raised the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.
This was made known in an internal memo dated November 11, 2020, and signed by one Tijjani Ali.
The PPMC reportedly increased the price to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre, with effect from today, Friday.
Recall that back in September, marketers across the country adjusted their pump prices to between N158 and N162 per litre to reflect the increase in global oil prices following the deregulation of petrol prices.
National News
Obasanjo: How Rawlings Intervened When Abacha Wanted To Destroy My Organisation
ObasanjoFormer President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that the late Jerry Rawlings, supported and accommodated his non-governmental organisation, the Africa Leadership Forum, when former Nigerian Military Leader, Sani Abacha, jailed him in 1995.
He expressed that this act will make him forever indebted to the late Rawlings.
Obasanjo made this statement in reaction to the death of Rawlings, who he said, “will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”
In a condolence letter to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Ado, Obasanjo condoled the Government of Ghana and the family of the deceased over the demise of his “dear brother and friend” who died on Thursday at age 73.
“No doubt, his generous assistance to ALF and its staff makes me forever indebted to him. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond,” he said.
“In mourning a man, who dedicated his life to the growth and development of Ghana, his country, in particular, and Africa as a whole. Like many of his contemporaries too, former President Rawlings provided the much-needed leadership and direction which impacted positively on the social stability and democratic progress recorded thus far in Ghana. A quintessential patriot and courageous leader, he will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”
Obasanjo added that Rawlings was “passionate about peace, security and leadership issues in Africa.”
National News
Osinbajo: Acquiring Vaccine For Citizens Our Priority
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria’s main priority now is getting the recently produced COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stated this at the opening of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum.
Speaking at the meeting, Osinbajo said getting the vaccine was a matter of utmost concern to the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
He said: “The priorities of Nigeria in the post-COVID-19 era include improved healthcare and the economy.
“First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.
“On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.”
National News
Nigerians dig up old tweet from Bashir Ahmad stating that President Buhari’s second term will be all about education
Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, is currently trending on social media
Nigerians on Twitter are currently tackling the personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, after they dug up an old tweet from him stating that the second term of President Buhari will be all about Education.
Shortly after President Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29, 2019, Bashir on June 20, went on Twitter to state affirmatively that the President will focus on education in his second term.
”Bookmark this tweet. This second tenure of President @MBuhari is going to be education, education and education. Schools will be upgraded. Our basic education system will be improved. Education will be priority. Number of out-of-school will be drastically reduced.” Bashir tweeted
Nigerians dug up his tweet today, pointing out that ASUU has been on strike for over 8 months in President Buhari’s second term in office.
See the tweets below:
