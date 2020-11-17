National News
BREAKING: I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to avert any repetition of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.
He made this known while speaking at the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday.
The president expressed that “relevant stakeholders,” including the youth, will be carried along to forestall a repeat.
Also Read: Seun Kuti Reacts As Government Stops His Planned #EndSARS Event At Afrika Shrine
According to reports, those in attendance include the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, the SGF, the President’s Chief of Staff, Ministers, the nation’s service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and Heads of Intelligence Agencies.
National News
Lagos Warns Religious Leaders Against Second COVID-19 Wave
The Lagos State Government has urged religious leaders in the state to adhere strictly to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to curb the spread of the virus.
This was made known on Monday by the Lagos state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance.
According to the government official, the state may experience a second wave of the virus if protocols are not adhered to.
Also Read: COVID-19: FG Seeks $750m Loan From World Bank
He warned that the Lagos government may sanction religious centers that fail to comply with regulations and guidelines of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).
Elegushi said: “At this juncture, let me admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government. We should not let down our guards; it is not yet Uhuru.
“The battle against this dreaded virus is not over. All guidelines and safety protocols of mitigating COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to,” part of the statement read.
National News
Petrol Price Will Increase When Oil Goes Up – Sylva
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has expressed that Nigerians would soon get used to the hike in petrol price, stating that petrol price would always increase whenever oil rate had gone up.
He made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja.
“If you have been following crude oil prices, you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit as a result of this announcement.
“So, when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that (it will) instantly reflect on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.
Also Read: BREAKING: NNPC Raises Petrol Depot Price, Marketers To Sell At N168-N170/Litre
“I believe that at this point, we are still trying to cross the first buck. We will get there; we will get used to it as Nigerians.”
He went on to state that the recent hike is a result of the announcement by an American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, on its recent breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“What happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that, crude oil prices went up a little bit,” the minister said after a routine visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa.
National News
‘There’s A Limit To What Nigerians Can Tolerate,’ NLC Rejects Petrol Price Hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, has kicked against and condemned the recent increase in the petrol price announced by the federal government.
The NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba note that the timing of the increase is wrong and totally negates the agreement reached with the government on such matters.
Recall that the federal government through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), last week raised the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, effectively translating to the sale of petrol at between N168 and N170 per litre across the country.
Also Read: BREAKING: NNPC Raises Petrol Depot Price, Marketers To Sell At N168-N170/Litre
Reacting to the development, the NLC made it clear that the people should not be made to suffer for the government’s inability to manage the refineries.
He added that the hike in the petrol price stands rejected by the NLC while it consults with its representatives and unions in the petroleum sector.
Wabba noted that the outcome of the discussions will determine the next step to be taken.
Trending
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Meet Ex-Wife Of Pastor Oyakhilome, Anita
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Femi Otedola’s Son, Fewa
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Fun Facts About Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don
- Politics22 hours ago
Atiku Says PDP Is Nigeria’s Best Friend
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Here Are Secrets About Kunle Afolayan’s Wife
- News Feed20 hours ago
Nollywood actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Patsy (Photos)
- News Feed12 hours ago
”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey
- News Feed20 hours ago
Davido reacts as DonJazzy requests for iPhone 12 Pro Max