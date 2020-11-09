BREAKING: #EndSARS: Nigerian Govt Releases Moe Odele’s passport

#EndSARS advocate, Modupe Odele has announced that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released her passport to her after being seized on her way to Dubai some days ago.

Recall that the #EndSARS advocate’s passport was seized some days ago as she was stopped from boarding her flight.

However, when she queried the reason for the seizure of her passport, she was told that she was being investigated.

In a new development, Moe took to her Twitter page on Monday to say that the federal government has released her passport.

She wrote: