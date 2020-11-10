Politics
BREAKING: Buhari Meets APC Caretaker Committee
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Buhari in the closed-door meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, reportedly approved the planned nationwide registration of party members.
The Caretaker Chairman while speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting noted that the committee is working on reconciling party members.
The Yobe State Governor when asked on the issue surrounding the committee’s tenure, said only the party’s National Executive Committee can decide on it.
Sanwo-Olu Moves To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed plans to abolish the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) in Lagos State.
The implication of this is that former Governors and their Deputies will no longer be entitled to pension and other benefits after they leave office.
Sanwo-Olu dropped the hint on Tuesday when he appeared before the Lagos State House Of Assembly to present the state 2021 budget estimates.
Governor Sanwo-Olu presented a budget of N1,155,022,413,005.82.
“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.” the Governor said.
Profile: ALL You Need To Know About United States President-Elect, Joe Biden
Who is Joe Biden?
Biden, a Democrat, on Saturday won the United States presidential election, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.
Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden, 77, crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Our evergreen media platform, keen on informing our esteem audience on vital information, have thought it wise to bring to you some of the things you didn’t know about former US Vice-President, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden, born on November 20, 1942, in the city of Scranton in northeast Pennsylvania, moved to Delaware at age 10.
As a youngster, Biden had a promising future as he was very much interested in US politics.
Although, he briefly worked as an attorney before delving into the field.
In 1968, Biden bagged a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, grabbing the 76th position in his class of 85.
He was called to the Delaware bar in 1969 and he was first elected as the US Junior senator in 1972 at the age of 29.
Shortly after he won his first Senate race, tragedy struck as he lost his first wife, Neila Hunts and infant daughter, Naomi Christina in a car accident.
Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter respectively suffered a broken leg and a minor skull fracture, but doctors predicted they would recover fully.
In 1975, he met his second wife, Jill Tracy Jacobs on a blind date and they got married two years later. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ashley Blazer in 1981.
Biden became the fifth-youngest U.S. senator in history as well as Delaware’s longest-serving senator.
He ran for president in 1988 but he dropped out of the race, saying that his candidacy had been overrun by “the exaggerated shadow” of his past mistakes.
This came after he admitted to plagiarising a speech by the then leader of the British Labour Party, Neil Kinnock.
Early in his career, Biden supported the southern segregationists in opposing court-ordered school bussing to racially integrate public schools.
And, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, he oversaw Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and he was criticized for his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony.
Hill had brought allegations of sexual harassment against Thomas and Biden failed to call additional witnesses, who could have backed up her claims.
Although, his 2008 presidential campaign never gained momentum, Democratic nominee, Barack Obama selected him as his running mate, and Biden went on to serve two terms as the 47th vice president of the United States.
Obama referred to him as the “best vice-president America has ever had”.
The eight years he spent working in the White House along with Obama permitted him to stake claim to much of his legacy, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as the stimulus package and reforms enacted in response to the financial crisis.
The passage of the Affordable Care Act, and health care remains dear to him because it is an important topic which he often discusses in the context of his family’s personal issues.
One of his signature policy goals, Health care, he said in an early television ad, is “personal” to him.
In 2015, his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46.
In 2017, at the close of his administration, Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Two years later, the 77 years old began his campaign for U.S. president and is the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
INEC Presents Report Of 2019 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has publicly presented its `Report of the 2019 General Election.’
According to reports, the commission also made a public presentation of the ` Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements.’’
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja,
The Commission’s chief revealed at the briefing that the `Report of the 2019 General Election’ has 13 Chapters covering major issues.
These according to him include challenges associated with the preparation and conduct of the election, lessons learnt, and specific recommendations for addressing them.
Mr Yakubu said the second report “the Review of the 2019 General Election’’ contained 180 recommendations including recommendations for test running and adoption of e-voting as well as adoption of early/special voting for election duty and other related officials.
According to the INEC chief, the implementation of the recommendations led to the improvements in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.
He, however, stated that other recommendations in the reports would require legislative backings by the National Assembly to be implemented.
