Education
Boycott UI Convocation, ASUU Directs Members
The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to boycott the upcoming convocation of the institution.
The decision is believed to be connected with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Union for more than six months.
The Union made this known in a release signed by the Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole.
The union stated that the position of the Union is that holding convocation ceremonies is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.
Akinwole maintained that the Union is constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”
Education
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola Isiaka has banned the sales of school uniforms by authorities to pupils across the state.
He also declared the reversal to old uniform policy will take effect from the new 2020/2021 academic session.
This was made known through the Information and Civic Orientation Commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.
The Commissioner revealed that the decision to ban authorities from selling or distributing uniforms to pupils was arrived at during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
She further explained that the move was to increase the revenue of the state.
Education
FG Forcing Lecturers, Students To School To Avert Fresh #EndSARS Protest: ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal government of forcing lecturers and students to school to avoid a fresh wave of #EndSARS protests.
This was stated by the Akure zone of the union at a press briefing on Friday.
The chapter stated that the Nigerian government is pressuring lecturers to resume after many months of neglect.
The union said that the #EndSARS protest had galvanized the government into action, but schools would stay closed until their long-standing demands are addressed.
The ASUU coordinator, Akure Zone, Prof Olu Olufayo said the government was agitated because the ASUU standoff formed part of the anger of the youths who came out to demonstrate against police brutality across the country.
He also revealed that the federal government had stopped negotiating with the union before the protests by Nigerian youths.
Education
FG, ASUU Talks Deadlocked Again, Parties Clash On N30bn Allowance
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday ended in a deadlock after the government expressed that it does not have enough money to meet the financial demands of the striking union.
ASUU is asking the Federal Government to release N110 billion for revitalisation, and a N30 billion Earned Academic Allowance promised for its members alone.
These were some of the issues discussed at the resumed meeting between the union’s delegation and the federal government team on Wednesday in Abuja.
The meeting again failed to reach an agreement on these key issues and the controversial payroll system – the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) after hours of deliberation.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, the labour minister, Chris Ngige, said the government cannot pay the N110 billion ASUU is demanding for the revitalization of universities.
“There are three issues, revitalization fund where the government offered ASUU N20 billion as a sign of good faith based on the MoU they entered into in 2013 as a result of the renegotiation they had with the government in 2009,” he said.
Ngige expressed that the government is still committed to the revitalization of public universities.
“While we are giving them offers of some fund, this government is not against revitalization but this government says that because of dire economic situation, because of COVID-19, we cannot really pay the N110 billion which they are demanding for revitalization,” he said.
