Boycott UI Convocation, ASUU Directs Members

The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to boycott the upcoming convocation of the institution.

The decision is believed to be connected with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Union for more than six months.

The Union made this known in a release signed by the Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

The union stated that the position of the Union is that holding convocation ceremonies is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

Akinwole maintained that the Union is constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”