Sports
Boxer Adrien Broner Jailed For Contempt Of Court After Flaunting Cash On Instagram Despite Claiming He Was Broke
Boxer Adrien Broner was jailed on Monday for contempt of court as part of a civil lawsuit filed against him in 2018.
The 31-year-old was told to pay over £637,000 to a woman he assaulted in 2018, though he has failed to meet a number of deadlines set by Cleveland judge Nancy Margaret Russo.
Broner – who has held world titles in four weight classes – filed court documents last month showing evidence that he was unable to pay the judgement against him as he had just £10 to his name.
However, the American fighter flaunted a huge pile of money on Instagram over the weekend, before posting a video showing how much cash he’s spent since 2017.
His antics online have infuriated Judge Russo, who has tossed him into jail until he can provide truthful information about his finances to the woman’s attorney, Subodh Chandra.
Broner has been asked by the court how was he able to show off so much money despite insisting he was broke.
To which the boxer said: “That’s all I did have on me. I got rich friends. I do. I got wealthy friends that take care of me.
“[The money I’ve been posting] is getting sent to me [by] my friends.”
When questioned on why his friends would be sending him so much money, he added: “I got a big heart. I’ll show you I got a big heart.
“And when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them. And now that they see that I need help if I ask for it.”
Pressed on who exactly has been helping him out, he said: “My friends! I can ask Gervonta Davis, Al Haymon, I can ask Stephen Espinoza, I can ask anybody for money.
“They sending it through the bank and it’s coming into my account and I’m spending it. I got no money, I get sent money and spend it, I got to spend it on bills.
Judge Russo wasn’t satisfied by Broner’s answers as she set a hearing for Wednesday.
She said: “Mr. Broner has continually defied every court ordered I’ve given. The jig is up today.”
Broner – who was jailed for seven days in August for violating his probation – has insisted he will be able to pay the woman in 2021.
He claimed he will be fighting for the first time in two years in January where he will be able to then pay the judgement in full.
Football
Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic won’t be fit to feature against Rennes tomorrow but has cooled any concerns that the American’s injury is serious.
Pulisic was pulled out of the starting line-up at Burnley after feeling some sensation in his hamstring while warming up at Turf Moor, with Timo Werner coming in as a substitute.
However, Lampard confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the forward hasn’t suffered a serious injury, although will sit out tomorrow’s Champions League tie with Rennes, and offered an update via Zoom to the media.
‘Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring,’ Lampard stated in a statement via Chelsea official website.
‘It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.
‘It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.
‘We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us.
‘Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them. We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front. We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.’
Football
Wales’ Ryan Giggs Denies Allegations Of Assault Following Arrest
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after he was arrested by police on Sunday following a disturbance at his home involving a woman.
The Wales Football Association on Monday cancelled their planned news conference ahead of the side’s international games this month, which includes a clash against the USMNT on Nov. 12.
“Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” Giggs’ representatives told ESPN. “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”
Former Manchester United winger Giggs, 46, was due to announce his squad on Tuesday ahead of the international break but will now not appear following allegations of a disturbance at his home.
“Police were called at 10.05 p.m. GMT (6.45 p.m. ET) on Nov. 1, 2020, to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley,” a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.
“A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
As well as facing the United States, Wales are also due to play Ireland and Finland later this month.
“The squad announcement scheduled for tomorrow will no longer take place and has been postponed,” a statement from the Wales FA said.
Football
Why This Arsenal Player Is Premier League Best Signing Of The Summer
Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has named Thomas Partey as the “number one” signing made by any club in the Premier League over the summer.
Partey moved to the North London club from Atlético Madrid after they triggered his £45 million release clause.
The Ghanaian impressed on his debut – a 2-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna and produced an excellent midfield display as they beat Manchester United in his second Premier League start.
While Merson refused to get carried away by the victory at Old Trafford, he heaped praise on Partey for his “massive” display.
“They beat a terribly, terribly poor Manchester United team on the day. They’ve done a job, we’ve seen them lose those games over the last five or six years.
“But I think Partey’s a massive, massive difference. I mean, what a signing.
“When you talk about signings in the summer, he’s got to be number one. I cannot believe, without being horrible here, that Arsenal got him,” Merson said on Sky Sports.
