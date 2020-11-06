Boko Haram: Political Solution Needed To End Insurgency – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Friday expressed that military operations alone can’t end insurgency in Nigeria.

According to the Governor, to defeat the insurgency in the region, Nigeria must display political will and commitment.

Zulum made this declaration while speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Describing the insecurity caused by the Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and other insurgents as madness, the Governor called for the creation of jobs for the youths and the provision of an enabling environment for citizens to return to their homes and resume their normal lives.

He highlighted that his administration had resettled more than 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) back to their homes in the state.