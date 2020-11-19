Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr. Dead At 28

Bobby Brown is in a devastated mood following the death of his son named Bobby Jr who was found dead in his home in L.A.

According to an exclusive report provided by TMZ, the 28-year-old deceased son of Whitney Houston’s ex is said to have died of natural causes following investigations carried out by the police.

Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children whom he had with Kim Ward, his on-and-off ex-lover before he got engaged to Whitney Houston.

Bobby Jr. was 13 when he appeared on the family’s erstwhile Bravo reality show, ‘Being Bobby Brown’. The show lasted for a brief period of time.