Toke Makinwa says signs multi million naira deal with Fair and White

Popular OAP and video vixen, Toke Makinwa has signed a mega-million naira deal with a top skincare brand, Fair and White.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the entrepreneur expressed excitement as she glowed up in a short video of her welcoming to the brand.

She wrote;

“Winning!!!!!! Now This brand partnership is super exciting for me cos my skin journey has been one for the records.

“I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive, there’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group, either you are a light, dark skin or a brown skin girl there’s something for you.

Toke Makinwa added, “Looking for an avant-garde skin? Here’s an avant-garde brand that’s been around for soooo long, I grew up on it.

“We started discussions about 6/8 months back and I was delighted that the nomination to work with me came from France. #Blownnnnnnnnn. This is one for the books, can’t wait to share more. Everyone is included.”