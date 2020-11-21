Connect with us

Blackface, Sound Sultan Clash Over Death Of 2Face’s Driver

Published

21 mins ago

on

Blackface, Sound Sultan Clash Over Death Of 2Face’s Driver

2Face, Sound Sultan

Veteran singers, Sound Sultan and Blackface had a disagreement on social media over the death of their fellow colleague, 2Face’s driver.

Information Nigeria recalls Blackface had earlier called out his former buddy, 2Face for not informing about the death of a mutual friend, Benny, who also happened to be their driver while they were still together as a band.

The singer wrote;

Benny died and he never told us ??? Pls anyone know how we can reach out to his family??? @official2baba @annieidibia1 Pls make help us reach out to his family..I have tried to reach una to let me have their address or numbers severally to no avail I had to post this here i hope your fand tag you enough to respond to my message as una no dey pick call ..”

Reacting to his post, Sound Sultan chided  Blackface and mentioned that 2Face had cared for Benny’s family for over 12 years even when he wasn’t working with him.

In his words;

Black you are soo wrong for this . Oga benny and family was well taken care of Inno for 12 years even when he wasn’t working with him he lived in his house till a fire incident happened. Let’s mourn Oga Benny without doing this pls. Smh”

Blackface replied;

@soundsultan so you too knew Oga Benny passed on? But you never told no one too until I posted why was his death kept on the low when he has helped so many of us and not only that he was 2face driver,did you mention it anywhere he had passed on? Or anyone on una reasoning side? Since he worked with your friend 2face all his life does it not seem right to give him a befitting exist? Make we stop being animals in human skin ….just send me numbers to call ok and even you self you no fit give them advice abi na same water carry una??? Na wa”

Read Also: Blackface Calls Out 2Face For Not Informing Him About An Old Friend’s Death

See the exchange below:

Chioma Avril Rowland Pens Lovely Message To Davido On His 28th Birthday

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

Davido reveals the reason behind the postponement of his wedding to fiancee, Chioma Rowland

Davido and Chioma

Chioma Avril Rowland has penned a lovely birthday message to her singer fiancé, Davido as he clocks a new age.

Information Nigeria recalls the chef and mother of one had earlier given her man a thoughtful gift to mark his 28th birthday.

The singer received a neck piece with a throwback photo of himself and his late mother, Veronica.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma posted a photo of herself and her fiancé with the words;

“Screaming happy birthday to you @davido  you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! #28”

Read Also: Davido Shows Off Birthday Gift From Chioma

See her post below:

The chef's post

The chef’s post

‘My Dad Is The Greatest Of All Time’, Says Wizkid’s First Son, Boluwatife

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

Wizkid and his first son, Boluwatife

Wizkid and his first son, Boluwatife

Popular Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has been crowned the greatest of all time by his first son, Boluwatife.

The youngster, who is undeniably proud of his father, decided to share a photo of himself that best describes how he feels.

Taking to Instagram, Boluwatife captioned the photo with the words;

“This is exactly how I feel knowing my Daddy is the Greatest of all Time love you dad love you more than you can imagine
cheers to more greatness”

Read Also: ‘Mayorkun Is Bigger Than Me, Wizkid, Burna Boy’ – Davido (Video)

See his post below:

The youngster's post

The youngster’s post

Excited UNILAG Student Gets Emotional During Live Video Chat With Justin Bieber

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

A student of the University of Lagos, identified as Rosemary, was overcome by emotions after she got the chance to speak with American singer, Justin Bieber via a live stream on social media.

The young lady had joined the international singer’s live Instagram broadcast and she was in awe of him as she mentioned that she is a huge fan.

During the livestream, Bieber complimented the starstruck fan, saying that she has a ‘cool name’.

However, the singer also mentioned that she has poor Internet connection because the video chat kept pausing.

Read Also: Justin Bieber Works With Kirk Franklin On New Song, ‘Holy’

Watch the video below:

 

