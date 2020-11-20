Blackface Calls Out 2Face For Not Informing Him About An Old Friend’s Death

Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Obiabo, better known as Blackface has called out 2Face for keeping him in the dark about the death of an old mutual friend, Benny.

Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed he had tried to contact his colleague and his wife, Annie Idibia but to no avail.

In his words;

“Make una help me ask 2Face why Benny died and he never told us ??? Pls anyone know how we can reach out to his family??? @official2baba @annieidibia1 Pls make help us reach out to his family..I have tried to reach una to let me have their address or numbers severally to no avail I had to post this here i hope your fand tag you enough to respond to my message as una no dey pick call ….Abeg make una tag them for me now”

