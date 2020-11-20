Entertainment
Blackface Calls Out 2Face For Not Informing Him About An Old Friend’s Death
Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Obiabo, better known as Blackface has called out 2Face for keeping him in the dark about the death of an old mutual friend, Benny.
Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed he had tried to contact his colleague and his wife, Annie Idibia but to no avail.
In his words;
“Make una help me ask 2Face why Benny died and he never told us ??? Pls anyone know how we can reach out to his family??? @official2baba @annieidibia1 Pls make help us reach out to his family..I have tried to reach una to let me have their address or numbers severally to no avail I had to post this here i hope your fand tag you enough to respond to my message as una no dey pick call ….Abeg make una tag them for me now”
See his post below:
Charly Boy’s Daughter Reacts After Revealing How He Feels About Her Sexuality
Dewy Oputa has reacted after her father, Charly Boy, revealed that he has come to terms with her sexuality and he is grateful to have her as his daughter.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer had penned a lengthy post in which he recalled how he felt when his daughter first came out to him as a lesbian.
Reacting to the post, Dewy slid into her father’s comments section and she accused him of using her to chase clout so he can attract more followers.
In her words;
“But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows”.
Charly Boy, in his response, pleaded with his daughter not to hold any grudge against him as mentioned that he is proud of her and he loves her so much.
“@dewyoputa My Princess don’t be like dat. I am proud of you and Love u so much.Daddy’s sweetheart u will always be darling,” the singer replied.
See screenshot below,
‘Mayorkun Is Bigger Than Me, Wizkid, Burna Boy’ – Davido (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has said that one of his signees, Mayorkun is the biggest artiste globally.
The singer made this remark during an Instagram Live interview with The Shade Room.
Rounding up the interview, the host threw a question at the singer and she asked him who he thinks is the bigger artiste between himself, Wizkid and Burna Boy globally.
In response to this, David said that his signee, Mayorkun takes the crown as he is the biggest artiste of all.
In his words;
“The biggest artiste is Mayorkun. Mayorkun of Lagos is bigger.”
Watch the video below:
M A Y O R K U N is bigger than Wizkid, Burna Boy & Davido- Davido confirms in a live session with #TheShadeRoom
–#davdio #mayorkun #MORECommunity pic.twitter.com/atuDJz9opN
— MORE (@MOREBuzzAfrica) November 20, 2020
‘You Are Practicing Witchcraft If You Attend Church Vigils’ – Olunloyo
Controversial investigative journalist , Kemi Olunloyo, is of the opinion that those who attend church vigils are practicing witchcraft.
Taking to the Twitter, the journalist pointed out that God is omnipresent and as such, going out to church or staying up at the dead of night is unnecessary.
“If U or your family members attend CHURCH VIGILS, you are legitimately practicing WITCHCRAFT. God is everywhere at all hours. Going out to church or staying up at the dead of night is unnecessary. Pray anytime, NOT in darkness. The church down the street is disturbing us now”
See her tweet below:
